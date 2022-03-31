State of Michigan Retirement System Has $278.52 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,804 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.5% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $278,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $227.16. 183,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,122,281. The company has a market capitalization of $618.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.48 and its 200 day moving average is $298.23. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,597 shares of company stock worth $1,490,467 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

