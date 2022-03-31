BMO Capital Markets Lowers Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Price Target to C$25.00

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANRGF. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Anaergia from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Anaergia in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Anaergia from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Anaergia alerts:

Shares of ANRGF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.29. 194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. Anaergia has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.