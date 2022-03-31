bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Get bpost NV/SA alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded bpost NV/SA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on bpost NV/SA from €9.00 ($9.89) to €8.50 ($9.34) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, ING Group downgraded bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPOSY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.90. 193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. bpost NV/SA has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $13.64.

About bpost NV/SA (Get Rating)

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bpost NV/SA (BPOSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for bpost NV/SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost NV/SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.