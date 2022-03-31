State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.16.

STZ stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.08. The company had a trading volume of 599,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,155. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of -776.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

