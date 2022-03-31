Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $9,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,357,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 23,881 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,592,000 after buying an additional 81,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,298,000 after buying an additional 1,106,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $93.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $11,915,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

