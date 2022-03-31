Cormark Increases Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$20.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 109.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SDE. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.10.

Shares of SDE stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.56. 4,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,763. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$9.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.67.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$296.43 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

