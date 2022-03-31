Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Raised to C$13.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AAVVF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Shares of AAVVF traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 166,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,942. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 94.29%.

Advantage Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.