State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 16,444 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $18,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 69.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total value of $364,682.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,408 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $116.71. 10,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $117.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

