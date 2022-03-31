Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,080,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

