Vai Market Capitalization Tops $52.95 Million (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $52.95 million and approximately $29,220.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

