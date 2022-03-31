State of Michigan Retirement System Has $10.26 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,760 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,455 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 87,219 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.68. 1,096,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.49. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $148.93. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $138,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $1,285,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,530 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,523 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

