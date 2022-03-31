Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $484.19.

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $570.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $407.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,001. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $365.58 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $420.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.78.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $923,878,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,482 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $640,466,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $594,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

