Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.72

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 2515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $533.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.52). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 41.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

