The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Sets New 1-Year High at $152.74

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $152.74 and last traded at $152.74, with a volume of 37 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.95.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $410,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $1,305,320.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,299 shares of company stock worth $4,868,323 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,980,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $491,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.