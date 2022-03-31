Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €241.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) received a €241.00 ($264.84) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €266.00 ($292.31) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($241.76) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($274.73) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($221.98) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €157.00 ($172.53) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €228.46 ($251.06).

Pernod Ricard stock traded up €3.95 ($4.34) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €197.00 ($216.48). 601,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The company’s fifty day moving average is €189.62 and its 200-day moving average is €197.37. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($117.86) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($149.73).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

