Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €273.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been given a €273.00 ($300.00) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.58% from the stock’s previous close.

RI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €157.00 ($172.53) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($241.76) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($274.73) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a €255.00 ($280.22) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($236.26) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €228.46 ($251.06).

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock traded up €3.95 ($4.34) during trading on Thursday, hitting €197.00 ($216.48). 601,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($117.86) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($149.73). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €189.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €197.37.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

