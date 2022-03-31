HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 715 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 715 ($9.37) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.14% from the company’s current price.

HSBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.29) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.03) to GBX 484 ($6.34) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.20) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($6.94) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 553.82 ($7.25).

Shares of HSBC stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 525.20 ($6.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,589,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,002,791. The firm has a market cap of £106.34 billion and a PE ratio of 11.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 520.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 460.96. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.43).

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.39), for a total value of £282,473.92 ($370,020.85).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

