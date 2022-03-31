Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 239.50 ($3.14).

BARC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.20) price target on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.49) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Barclays to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 170 ($2.23) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.54) price target on Barclays in a report on Thursday.

BARC stock traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 148.14 ($1.94). The company had a trading volume of 73,601,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,942,004. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 182.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 188.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.83 billion and a PE ratio of 4.05. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 142.04 ($1.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

