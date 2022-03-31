Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BigBear.ai from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company.

NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.09. 515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,831. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.29. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.00). On average, equities analysts predict that BigBear.ai will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $39,142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc, is based in COLUMBIA, Md.

