Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Up to $9.21

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.21, but opened at $9.92. Vipshop shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 39,158 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIPS. StockNews.com began coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. CLSA cut their target price on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 94.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,543 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,341,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 36.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,811,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,969,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

