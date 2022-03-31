Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Up to $9.21

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.21, but opened at $9.92. Vipshop shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 39,158 shares.
A number of research firms have issued reports on VIPS. StockNews.com began coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. CLSA cut their target price on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 94.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,543 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,341,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 36.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,811,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,969,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
