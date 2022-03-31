Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Shares Gap Up to $6.46

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $6.67. Allbirds shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 6,491 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BIRD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allbirds currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.23.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

