Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.40 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Grocery Outlet from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.24. 5,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,997. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.24. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $42.29.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,858 shares of company stock worth $1,230,347. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,483,000 after purchasing an additional 368,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 515,159 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 196,730 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 97,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 967.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 126,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

