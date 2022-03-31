Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Nuvalent stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.08. 215,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,459. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57. Nuvalent has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $40.82.

In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth about $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 7,277.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

