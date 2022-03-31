Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Nuvalent stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.08. 215,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,459. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57. Nuvalent has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $40.82.
In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Nuvalent Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvalent (NUVL)
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.