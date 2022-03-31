Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,072.43% and a negative return on equity of 231.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:AGRX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,494. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.13. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 126,015 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 210,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 747,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,143 shares during the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

