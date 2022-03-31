Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Update

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CATH traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.57. 73,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,260. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $48.87 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $799,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter.

