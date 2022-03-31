Short Interest in Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Decreases By 27.0%

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.0 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Bucher Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of BCHHF remained flat at $$428.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $443.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.83. Bucher Industries has a 12-month low of $366.55 and a 12-month high of $553.50.

Bucher Industries AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials. The Kuhn Group segment consists of agricultural machinery for tillage, seeding, fertilization, spraying, landscape maintenance, hay and forage harvesting, and livestock bedding and feeding.

