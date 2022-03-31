Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 14,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 670,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$186.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

