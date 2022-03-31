WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Down 25.7% in March

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BUDZ traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.24. 49,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,352. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. WEED has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.81.

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

