WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Down 25.7% in March

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS BUDZ traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.24. 49,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,352. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. WEED has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.81.
WEED Company Profile (Get Rating)
