Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Update

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,600 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the February 28th total of 231,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 311.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,879 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter valued at $100,115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,318. Betterware de Mexico has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $634.38 million and a P/E ratio of 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is 67.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

