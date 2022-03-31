Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Short Interest Up 46.0% in March

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the February 28th total of 60,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Douglas Clark Wurth bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 75,500 shares of company stock worth $80,475 in the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Bluejay Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BJDX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.10. 317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,360. Bluejay Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.19.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

