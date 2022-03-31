The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) to “Buy”

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $136.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $111.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRPT. TheStreet cut Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.22.

Get Freshpet alerts:

NASDAQ FRPT traded up $3.37 on Tuesday, reaching $104.93. The stock had a trading volume of 571,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,255. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.37. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Freshpet by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.