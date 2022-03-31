StockNews.com Downgrades Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) to Sell

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.45.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.47. 640,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,746. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.28. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $41.46.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $46,785,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,974,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,235,000 after purchasing an additional 172,210 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 355,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

