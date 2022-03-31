Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,716. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. Cortexyme has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $121.98. The company has a market capitalization of $189.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cortexyme by 66.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 583.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter worth approximately $437,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cortexyme by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Cortexyme by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

