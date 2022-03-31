Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kore Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Kore Group stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 292,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,463. Kore Group has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kore Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kore Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kore Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kore Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kore Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

KORE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Kore Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kore Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

