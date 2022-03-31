DecentBet One Day Volume Tops $195.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $401,718.10 and approximately $195.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00037058 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00107339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

