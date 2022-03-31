Oxen Market Capitalization Hits $40.36 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. In the last week, Oxen has traded 57.5% higher against the dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $40.36 million and approximately $618,349.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,420.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.54 or 0.07228633 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.79 or 0.00266681 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.26 or 0.00791164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00101159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012775 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007487 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.88 or 0.00460750 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.45 or 0.00397345 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,712,906 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

