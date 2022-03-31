ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.380-$-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.91 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.160 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FORG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,432. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.29.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

FORG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

