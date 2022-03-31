Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $355.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Gordon Haskett from $385.00 to $355.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $392.83.

Shares of HD stock traded down $5.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $302.74. The company had a trading volume of 64,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,009. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.36 and a 200 day moving average of $362.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $312.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $298.40 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leo H. Evart Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 54,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

