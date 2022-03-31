LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $190.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

TREE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on LendingTree in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded LendingTree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $121.25. The company had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,194. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $90.97 and a 12-month high of $250.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.46.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in LendingTree by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in LendingTree by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LendingTree by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 34,543 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in LendingTree by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in LendingTree by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

