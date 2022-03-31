LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $190.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
TREE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on LendingTree in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded LendingTree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.44.
Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $121.25. The company had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,194. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $90.97 and a 12-month high of $250.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.46.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in LendingTree by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in LendingTree by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LendingTree by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 34,543 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in LendingTree by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in LendingTree by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.
About LendingTree (Get Rating)
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
