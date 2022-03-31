KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 37.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%.
NASDAQ KMPH traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,481. KemPharm has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMPH shares. HC Wainwright upgraded KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on KemPharm in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
KemPharm Company Profile (Get Rating)
KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.
