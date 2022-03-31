Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Price Target to $4.50

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUSHF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 276,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,687. Jushi has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81.

About Jushi (Get Rating)

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

