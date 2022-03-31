Progress Software Co. (PRGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on June 15th

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Progress Software has decreased its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years. Progress Software has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Progress Software to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $46.21 on Thursday. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 17,767 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 124,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 382.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 60,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

