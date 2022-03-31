Progress Software Co. (PRGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on June 15th

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.
Progress Software has decreased its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years. Progress Software has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Progress Software to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.
Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $46.21 on Thursday. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 17,767 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 124,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 382.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 60,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.
Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
