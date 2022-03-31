State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $27,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.04.

Shares of LRCX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $548.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,539. The firm has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $466.06 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $555.74 and a 200 day moving average of $606.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.69%.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.