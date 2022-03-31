HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut HealthEquity from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthEquity from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.08.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,927. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.89, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 7.14. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $84.78.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,079,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth $693,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,064,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,004,000 after purchasing an additional 59,190 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.