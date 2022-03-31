Toast (NYSE:TOST) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.54.

Get Toast alerts:

TOST traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.96. 4,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,605,889. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.22. Toast has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul D. Bell purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,762 shares of company stock worth $14,529,663 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $2,498,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $549,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $6,182,000. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $12,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

About Toast (Get Rating)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.