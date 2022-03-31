Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CETX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 164,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,894. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cemtrex by 132.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cemtrex by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,834 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cemtrex by 703.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 64,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the second quarter worth $47,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

