Endeavour Group (OTC:EDVGF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Endeavour Group (OTC:EDVGF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

OTC EDVGF remained flat at $$5.42 on Friday. Endeavour Group has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $5.42.

Endeavour Group Limited engages in the drinks retail and hospitality businesses in Australia. It operates retail drinks network across Dan Murphy's and BWS stores, and a portfolio of licensed hospitality venues. Endeavour Group Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Surry Hills, Australia.

