Endeavour Group (OTC:EDVGF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Endeavour Group (OTC:EDVGF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock.
OTC EDVGF remained flat at $$5.42 on Friday. Endeavour Group has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $5.42.
About Endeavour Group (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endeavour Group (EDVGF)
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.