Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

ESQ traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $32.87. 4,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,286. Esquire Financial has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $37.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Esquire Financial will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Esquire Financial by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Esquire Financial by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 29,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Esquire Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Esquire Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 776,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

