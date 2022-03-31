Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

NYSE MMC opened at $171.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.30 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.40. The firm has a market cap of $86.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.