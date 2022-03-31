GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 52,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 346,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GNT stock remained flat at $$5.62 during trading hours on Thursday. 48,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,426. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $6.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

